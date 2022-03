Becker, Marion E.

(nee Becker) Wed., March 23, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Becker; dear mother of Patricia (James) Avery, Verna (Ben) DeGeare, Joyce (Bjorn) Broberg and Charles K. (Susan) Becker; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery.