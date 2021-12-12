Peck, Marion P.

earned her wings on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Al and Lucy Peck. Loving sister of Helen (Charlie) Ehlers and Thomas (Sue) Peck. Cherished aunt of Taryn (Brad) Lambrechts, Reed Peck and Lauren Peck. Dearest great-aunt of Lincoln Lambrechts. Dear cousin and friend of many.

Services: A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date, yet to be determined. If desired, contributions may be made to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc.

https://www.2ndwind.orgonate/. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.