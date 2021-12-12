Menu
Marion P. Peck
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Peck, Marion P.

earned her wings on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Al and Lucy Peck. Loving sister of Helen (Charlie) Ehlers and Thomas (Sue) Peck. Cherished aunt of Taryn (Brad) Lambrechts, Reed Peck and Lauren Peck. Dearest great-aunt of Lincoln Lambrechts. Dear cousin and friend of many.

Services: A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date, yet to be determined. If desired, contributions may be made to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc.

https://www.2ndwind.orgonate/. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up with Tom. Spent a lot of time over at the Peck's. So sorry for your loss.

Jim Brinkman
Jim Brinkman
Friend
December 13, 2021
I was her classmate at Normandy and a friend at Normandy Presbyterian Church. We always chatted after church about her family’s Mercedes. She was always friendly and kind, although I’m sure the subject matter was boring to her.
Ed Spence
Friend
December 12, 2021
She was a very special person, and a very brave strong women
Dot Korte
Classmate
December 12, 2021
Oh Marion, all our hearts are broken. I thank God we had so much time together from cheering; pajama parties, laughter in the halls of Normandy, and later in life at our Reunion meetings and the reunion itself, we didn’t stop there either. Thank God for all those wonderful lunches. You indeed earn those wings, with all the terrible health issues, but faced them all head on, like a true Viking. Your presents will be missed, because you were a gift, and now your passing will be another reminder to ALL: Go spread Joy and treasure the time we all have left. To her family, you will all be in my daily prayers for your loss.
Dorothy Korte
Friend
December 12, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Sympathies to all of her family. She was a bridge friend for years. Please let me know when there will be a service.
Demmy Steppe
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results