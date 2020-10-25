Menu
Marion R. Kienker

Kienker, Marion R.

(nee Herman) Monday, October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick T. Kienker; dear mother and mother-in-law of Frederick T. (Mary C.) Kienker, Anne-Marie Kienker, Sally K. Margulis and Laura J. Kienker; dear grandmother of Benjamin D. (Belinda) and Emma C. Kienker, Samuel H. (Astrid) and Andrew D. Margulis; dear great-grandmother of Lily H. Kienker; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO., 63110. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
