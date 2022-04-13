Sood, Marion

(nee Amies), Saturday, April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Chaman L Sood; dear mother of Manoj (Wendy) Sood, Manju Murphy, Vijay ( Monica) Sood; dear grandmother of Kayliani, Callum, Gavin, Carter and Parker; dear sister of Susan Taylor, Robert (Susan) Amies, and the late Valerie Griffith, and Gwen Smith. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Marion came to the United States from England in 1967. Trusting only her instinct, and her passion for being a librarian she boarded the MS Europa destined for Sheboygan, WI where she was to be the children's librarian at Meads Public Library. She had a love of the arts and was an avid reader, with a book collection that was truly amazing. Gardening was her true passion and favorite pastime.

Marion and her husband were married in Dec. of 1968 and made St. Louis their home raising 3 children.

Marion continued her passion for being a children's librarian and spent the majority of her career working for the St. Louis City and County Public library systems. Her greatest joy remained her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by many and dearly missed by her family.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 18, 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated.