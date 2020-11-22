Wells, Marjorie Ann Smith

Marjorie passed away on November 17, 2020, at the age of 98. She was the eldest daughter of the late John Cannon and Lottie Gilbert Smith of Louisiana, Missouri. Her siblings, Eleanor Jean Smith Mackey (Joseph Mackey) and Charles Cannon Smith predeceased her.

She was a graduate of Louisiana High School (1940), Christian College (1942) and St. Louis University (1944). She worked in hospitals in St. Petersburg, Florida and Hannibal, Missouri during World War II and thereafter until her marriage to Henry Carroll Wells in 1949.

Carroll was employed by McDonnell Aircraft. During the first decade of their marriage they lived in Patuxent River, Maryland where their daughter Ann was born and then were transferred to Oxnard, California, and then to the San Francisco Bay area where their son John was born at the Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto.

In 1960 the family moved to St. Charles, Missouri. Marjorie was a member of several bridge clubs, the PEO and the Women's Circle of St. Charles Presbyterian Church. After Carroll's death in 2010, Marjorie lived in St. Charles until 2018 when she moved to Hawthorne Place to be closer to her children.

Marjorie is survived by her children Ann Carroll Wells and John Stewart Wells, her grandson Zane Carroll Wells (Rose Mariona), her great-grandchildren Zoey and Tristan Wells, her sister-in-law Sharon Smith and her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Hawthorne Place for their kindness, care and friendships and the staff of Bethesda Hospice Care for their end of life care.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Bethesda Health Group Foundation, 1630 Des Peres Road, Suite 290, St. Louis, MO 63131.