Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie L. Biddle
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
May, 13 2022
1:30p.m.
Basilica of Saint Louis, King of France
Send Flowers

Biddle, Marjorie L.

87, of St. Louis, MO passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her residence. Marjorie was a pilot, an entrepreneur, model and public speaker, who raised money for charitable organizations. She delighted in dressing to the nines and attending high teas with her beloved husband, William M. 'Bill' Biddle, Jr.

Survivors include brothers Richard and Terry Foushee, children Bonnie Spiker, Karen Kelsey, Paul Belobrajdic, Blase Belobrajdic and Christopher Belobrajdic, eight grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.

Services: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Saint Louis, King of France, 209 Walnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63102, Rev. Nicholas Smith, Celebrant.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
13
Service
1:30p.m.
Basilica of Saint Louis, King of France
209 Walnut Street, St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.