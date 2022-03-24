Biddle, Marjorie L.

87, of St. Louis, MO passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her residence. Marjorie was a pilot, an entrepreneur, model and public speaker, who raised money for charitable organizations. She delighted in dressing to the nines and attending high teas with her beloved husband, William M. 'Bill' Biddle, Jr.

Survivors include brothers Richard and Terry Foushee, children Bonnie Spiker, Karen Kelsey, Paul Belobrajdic, Blase Belobrajdic and Christopher Belobrajdic, eight grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.

Services: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Saint Louis, King of France, 209 Walnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63102, Rev. Nicholas Smith, Celebrant.