Kalhorn, Marjorie A.

(nee Griesbaum) 93, passed away September 6, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenie (nee Strudel) Griesbaum; beloved wife of the late Robert Kalhorn; loving mother of Anne (Robert) Lawrence; dear sister of the late Mildred Engmann, the late Cyril Griesbaum, and the late Edgar Griesbaum; treasured, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, beloved cousin, and dear friend to many.

Marjorie was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School. She formerly lived in South St. Louis city before moving to Alpharetta, Georgia. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed her time being involved, along with her husband, in the VFW through her membership in the Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorials are appreciated to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the St. Louis Zoo.

Services: Memorials services will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 12 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home South City Chapel. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com