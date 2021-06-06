Menu
Marjorie Ann Moore

Moore, Marjorie Ann

Marjorie Ann Moore, 81, of

Kirkwood, passed Monday, May 31, 2021, after a courageous eight-year battle with lung cancer.

She is survived by her loving

husband, Jack Moore; daughters

Kelly McCown (wife Barbara),

Laura McCown, and Lisa Walden

(husband David); stepchildren John

Moore, Jr. (wife Brooke), Chris

Meyers (husband Jeff), Sue Ames

(husband Phil), Patti Meier

(husband Russ), Maggie Montgomery (husband Joel), Jimmy Moore

(wife Lisa); 25 grandchildren; & 15 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was a great friend, wonderful mother, and even better wife. She attended Valparaiso University where she was a member of Alpha Phi Delta sorority. She completed her Bachelor of Science in physical therapy at Washington University. She received her Master of Physical Therapy (Research) at St. Louis University and worked as a pediatric physical therapist in St. Louis Special School District for many years. Marjorie enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, golfing, tennis, skiing, walking on the beach in Boca Grande, Florida, singing in her church choir, volunteering for her church, and traveling the world with friends and family. Marjorie served on the Board of Valparaiso University Guild and was a Board Member/President of Missouri Mansion Preservation.

Services: A memorial for family and friends will be held in Boca Grande, Florida, later this year. Donations should be directed to Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 524, Boca Grande, FL, 33921, bglighthouseumc.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Eric & Stephen
June 14, 2021
Tracey just told us about the passing of your mother. We were sorry to hear this. We remember the two of you (Lisa & Laura) with great fondness...
Larry & Tobi Morgan
Friend
June 10, 2021
Our memories of Marj are too many to list. I would say her visits to stay with us in France were very special, and of course, being part of the Girls Night Out group with her was something I will always remember. My love for Marj is boundless, she was a true friend. Susan
Susan and Michael Holleran
Friend
June 8, 2021
Mom and I were so sorry to hear of Aunt Marjorie´s passing. We know that your many wonderful memories will bring you comfort .
Christopher Burns
Family
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about Marjorie. Will always remember our trip to Pine Needles for golf school. Not sure how much we learned but had a lot of fun.
Patty Siebert
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear Marjorie lost her battle. She was such a fighter, I admired her so much.
Doe Flannery
Friend
June 6, 2021
Praying for peace and comfort for all during this difficult time. Rejoice in knowing she is with her Savior!
Carolyn
Other
June 6, 2021
Aunt Marj was a wonderful warm person. I always enjoyed our time together and was honored to dog sit for her. Our deepest condolences.
Rob MacPhee (& Ashley Hall)
Family
June 6, 2021
