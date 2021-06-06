Moore, Marjorie Ann

Marjorie Ann Moore, 81, of

Kirkwood, passed Monday, May 31, 2021, after a courageous eight-year battle with lung cancer.

She is survived by her loving

husband, Jack Moore; daughters

Kelly McCown (wife Barbara),

Laura McCown, and Lisa Walden

(husband David); stepchildren John

Moore, Jr. (wife Brooke), Chris

Meyers (husband Jeff), Sue Ames

(husband Phil), Patti Meier

(husband Russ), Maggie Montgomery (husband Joel), Jimmy Moore

(wife Lisa); 25 grandchildren; & 15 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was a great friend, wonderful mother, and even better wife. She attended Valparaiso University where she was a member of Alpha Phi Delta sorority. She completed her Bachelor of Science in physical therapy at Washington University. She received her Master of Physical Therapy (Research) at St. Louis University and worked as a pediatric physical therapist in St. Louis Special School District for many years. Marjorie enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, golfing, tennis, skiing, walking on the beach in Boca Grande, Florida, singing in her church choir, volunteering for her church, and traveling the world with friends and family. Marjorie served on the Board of Valparaiso University Guild and was a Board Member/President of Missouri Mansion Preservation.

Services: A memorial for family and friends will be held in Boca Grande, Florida, later this year. Donations should be directed to Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 524, Boca Grande, FL, 33921, bglighthouseumc.com.