Perkins, Marjorie Lavone "Sandy"

wife of Dr. David Perkins, died peacefully at their home in The Lakes Country Club on December 8th. Sandy was born January 29, 1923 to George "Jack" and Thelma Jackson in Pomona, California. She graduated from Palo Alto High School and married Ernie Nelligan. They had two children, Mary Dale and Chuck, and lived in Los Altos, California with Ernie's parents, Rev and Ruby Nelligan, while he was in the service. Later they built their own home next door. During that time Sandy was busy raising her kids and perfecting her sewing skills, which became a lifelong passion. She designed and made many of her own clothes all her life. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as president for one year. In 1954 Sandy and the children moved to Southern California to live with her brother Ray Jackson. There she met and married Don Hypes. In 1957 they had a daughter, Debbie. They made their home in Downey, California. Sandy was active in PKE, a philanthropic sorority, and TOPS in addition to being involved in the children's activities including being a Camp Fire Girls leader for many years. She became "Mom Hypes" to a group of Debbie's friends she called Her Girls. They remained a treasured part of her life. She also expanded her sewing talent, making formals, prom dresses and wedding gowns. When Don retired and closed his business, Meredith Manufacturing, they moved to Anaheim Hills and then in 1990 moved full-time to the Lakes Country Club in Palm Desert. Sandy was very active playing golf and working on The Club's Social Committee, Architectural Committee, and House Committee. She helped with the John Tracy Clinic's testing of the school children's hearing. She supported the Parkinson Organization and attended many local charity functions. She was involved in founding and supporting America Friends of our Armed Forces, AFAF, a charity, which helps families of servicemen stationed locally. Sandy loved people and made many friends, both at home and while traveling. Next to dancing, she loved to travel. She and Don traveled all over the U.S., Europe, Australia and Hawaii. They took many cruises which Sandy really enjoyed. When Don died in 2000, she continued to travel with family and friends, even going to China on her own.

In October 2016, she married Dr. David Perkins. She had known Dave for many years due to her committee work when he was President of The Lakes CC. Their marriage was filled with love and laughter, trips and cruises, parties, family celebrations as well as multiple trips to Dave's home in St. Louis. She learned to share Dave's passion for the St. Louis Zoo, where Dave had been a volunteer for many years. These years of boundless happiness carried her through to the closing of her Circle of Life.

Sandy was pre-deceased by her brother Ray Jackson and her sister Mary Nelligan. She is survived by her husband Dr. David Perkins, her children Mary Dale Keath, Chuck Hypes, and Debbie Flaherty and sons-in-law Mike Keath and Tim Flaherty, in addition to many nieces and nephews from the Jackson and Nelligan families and the many friends that she consider her chosen family. She loved and was loved by those she left behind who promised her they would carry on her legacy of love.

Sandy's family wishes to thank the staff of Bridge Hospice for their loving and compassionate care this last year. A Celebration of Life is being planned for early next year. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in memory of Sandy to the Salvation Army or to a charity of your choice.