Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Marjorie Quin CSJ
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Quin, Sister Marjorie, CSJ (aka Sister Mary Jarvis)

of Nazareth Living Center on March 25, 2021. She was 95 and in her 73rd year as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Born Sept. 10, 1925 in Trivoli, IL to Lucile C. (McDonnell) and Floyd Edward Quin. Survived by her brother, Ronald and nieces and nephews.

Services: Private funeral Mass celebrated at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Tues., March 30 at 10 AM. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO or online gifts to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God bless Sister Mary Jarvis.
Rhonda Carsten
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results