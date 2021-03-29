Quin, Sister Marjorie, CSJ (aka Sister Mary Jarvis)

of Nazareth Living Center on March 25, 2021. She was 95 and in her 73rd year as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Born Sept. 10, 1925 in Trivoli, IL to Lucile C. (McDonnell) and Floyd Edward Quin. Survived by her brother, Ronald and nieces and nephews.

Services: Private funeral Mass celebrated at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Tues., March 30 at 10 AM. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO or online gifts to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE