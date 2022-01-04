Menu
Marjorie J. Wuller
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Wuller, Marjorie J.

(nee Duggan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Wuller; dearest mother of Mark E. (Mary K.) Wuller, and Jane F. (Richard F. III) Apodaca; dear grandmother of Erin M. (Paul R. Jursinic) Wuller, Kathleen J. Apodaca, and Richard F. Apodaca IV; loving great-grandmother of William E. Jursinic; daughter of the late Harry and Jane Parshall Duggan; sister of the late Eileen Heimsath; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many

Services: Private services to be held by Collier's Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Edward and Marjorie Wuller Scholarship at Saint Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd, Room 319, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
Jane, I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. She was a wonderful person. My prayers to you and your family. I have wonderful memories of being at your house in grade school.
Donna Campbell-Lindsey
Friend
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry to the family for the loss of Marge. I had the pleasure to care for Marge in her home the last few years. She was very well taken care of by her family and the neighbors loved her. She had a good sense of humor and we would laugh often, especially when she was in her witty, sarcastic mood. She loved to share stories of her life and look at her wedding pictures and talk about her family with love. I will truly miss you! Rest in peace!
Debbie Preston
Friend
January 5, 2022
Mark, So sorry for your and Jane´s loss. I hope you and Mary Kay are doing well!
Rick Schwartze
January 4, 2022
Richard, Jane, Mark, Mary Kay, and family, with much love and our deepest sympathies. We hope you find comfort in the wonderful memories that Marjorie as produced for you in her lifetime. Thinking of you all, Joseph, Benedickte, Dominic, and Alexandra
Joseph Apodaca
Family
January 4, 2022
Mark, Mary Kay, Erin, Paul, Jane, Richard, Kathleen & Richard. We were so sorry to hear of your loss. I'm sure you have wonderful memories of a life well lived. Margie and Eileen are together again and making each other laugh. Our deepest sympathy and love, Linda, Steve & Family
Steve Heimsath
Family
January 4, 2022
Wuller/Apodaca Families,

May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Margie will be deeply missed but she is reunited in heaven with her wonderful husband and her sister/my Grandma Eileen. We miss you all very much! Your family is in our prayers.
Amber Heimsath-Krzystyniak
Family
January 4, 2022
Jane, Richard and Wuller family,
We are so sorry for your loss. May God wrap His loving arms around you as you grieve Marjorie's passing and rejoice in the memories of her life.
Love,
Michael and Yvette (Apodaca) Langley
Yvette APODACA-LANGLEY
Family
January 4, 2022
I've known Marge since I was a little girl, and even though she lived a good, long life and it was her time to be called back Home, I'm very sad. Our small enclave of neighbors and friends is nearly gone, which is inevitable, but I'll always have good memories of those times, and Marge and Ed were such a part of them. I will miss "Margie" but I know she is happy now. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mark and Jane in the loss of their Mom. May she rest in the loving arms of Jesus.
Chrissy Shockley
Friend
January 4, 2022
