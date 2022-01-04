Wuller, Marjorie J.

(nee Duggan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Wuller; dearest mother of Mark E. (Mary K.) Wuller, and Jane F. (Richard F. III) Apodaca; dear grandmother of Erin M. (Paul R. Jursinic) Wuller, Kathleen J. Apodaca, and Richard F. Apodaca IV; loving great-grandmother of William E. Jursinic; daughter of the late Harry and Jane Parshall Duggan; sister of the late Eileen Heimsath; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many

Services: Private services to be held by Collier's Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Edward and Marjorie Wuller Scholarship at Saint Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd, Room 319, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.colliersfuneralhome.com