Zimmerman, Marjorie V. (Schmidt)

Marjorie V. (Schmidt) Zimmerman entered into heavenly rest unexpectedly while in Branson, MO on June 6, 2021 at the age of 80, as the result of a hemorrhagic stroke.

Marjorie was born on October 15, 1940 to William H. & Charlotte (VanAlstyne) Schmidt in Orange, New Jersey. She attended public schools in Chatham, New Jersey and graduated from high school in 1958. Active in Girl Scouts, she went to Greece that summer to attend an International Jamboree on a scholarship, and then spent her college summers as a Girl Scout camp counselor. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Smith College, with her junior year abroad at the University of Toronto, Canada.

Her first full-time employment was as an actuarial trainee in the insurance business. However, disillusionment with the glass ceiling, together with the prospect of becoming a military wife, led her to obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching (mathematics) from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Marjorie grew up attending Ogden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Chatham, NJ, and it was there that she married Carl Scott Zimmerman on June 19, 1965. In the first years of their marriage, Marjorie taught mathematics at Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a full-time mother through her children's early years and much of her husband's career as an Air Force weather officer, though she also taught swimming part-time at a Department of Defense primary school in England. After living in Colorado, Virginia, Illinois, Alabama and England, the family settled in the Saint Louis area upon her husband's retirement from the USAF. She worked for the Defense Mapping Agency (DMA) as a geodesist, cartographer and project manager, and eventually retired from there after it had become the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA). She had resided in Kirkwood, MO for the last 18 years. Marjorie was a member of the American Association of University Women and Covenant Presbyterian Church in Saint Louis, MO.

Marjorie and her husband attended Presbyterian churches as much as possible throughout their lives together. She was ordained an elder while at Faith Presbyterian Church in Papillion, Nebraska, and later served two terms as a trustee for Webster Groves Presbyterian Church in Missouri. While her husband was on active duty with the USAF, they attended Bible studies with the Officers Christian Fellowship. Later she attended Community Bible Study meetings, and in her last years she was a much-loved discussion leader for a local Bible Study Fellowship group for women.

She was an outgoing person who readily got into conversations with people wherever she went. She kept in touch with extended family, friends and classmates all over the world through cards and notes for birthdays, anniversaries and other significant events. She planned family vacation travels to include visits to far-flung relatives whenever possible, worked together with Carl in genealogical research on both of their families, and compiled photo albums to share via computer disc. She was a great story-teller, sharing relevant details about not only her own life but those of family, friends and acquaintances, making them real for listeners. She compiled a book of favorite recipes to share, and was a gracious and unassuming hostess to visiting family and friends. She loved nature, though double knee replacement limited her ability to garden in recent years. She came to enjoy and be quite knowledgeable about her husband's love of bells and to be a part of the international bell community. And she cheerfully fought back to full recovery from several significant health issues in her last three decades. Altogether her life was marked by faith, family and friendships.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard H. Schmidt. She is survived by her husband, Carl S. Zimmerman of Kirkwood, MO; daughter Lucinda Z. Cook and husband Jeff of Ballwin, MO; and son Andrew J. Zimmerman and wife Heather of Saint Louis, MO. She is also survived by her brother, William H. Schmidt, Jr. and wife Joan of Fairfield, CT; sister, Patricia Schmidt of Show Low, AZ and six grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Des Peres (St.Louis County), Missouri 63131, after which there will be a reception for in-person attendees. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live streamed - search www.YouTube.com for "Covenant Presbyterian Church St. Louis". Her ashes will be interred privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Bible Study Fellowship (www.bsfinternational.org).