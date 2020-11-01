Kantrovitz, Mark Alan

Born August 8, 1948, Mark passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 72 from cancer. Beloved brother of David (Barbara) Kantrovitz, Sr. and the late Joel Kantrovitz. Dear son of the late Nathan Kantrovitz and the late Jane Herr. Beloved cousin of Florann Kessell.

The family would like to thank all of the people at Bernard Care Center for helping Mark through these last few years. Due to the current health situation, the services will be private.

