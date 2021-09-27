Menu
Mark Allen Bockerstett
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Bockerstett, Mark Allen

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Yvonne "Renee" Bockerstett; cherished son of Allen M. and Beverly Ann Bockerstett; devoted father of Kevin Allen (Jennifer) Bockerstett, Lauren Elizabeth Bockerstett, and Kelly Christine Bockerstett; loving grandfather of Eleanor Sadie Bockerstett; dear brother of Jane (Joe) Ditch, James Bockerstett, the late John Bockerstett, and the late Margaret Mary Bockerstett; brother-in-law of Carrie Bockerstett; son-in-law of Beatrice (the late William) Wicks.

Mark was a past president of National Tooling and Machining Association, St. Louis Knights of Columbus, Father William Pezold Council, and past president and founding member of The Gateway Claybusters. Mark currently was President of Modern Screw Products Company after 46 years of dedicated service. He was devoted to his family, a loving husband of nearly 34 years to Renee, a cherished father, and a devoted son and brother. Mark was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Mark's name to Catholic Charities of St. Louis

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Mass Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Sep
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MO
Tyler Zeman
September 29, 2021
