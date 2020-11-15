Mannion, Mark Kane

62, on November 12, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Meg (nee Boyce) for almost 30 years. Loving father of Liza Boyce Mannion, Margaret (Margot) Kane Mannion and George Patrick Mannion. Dear son of the late Eddie and Margie (nee Kane) Mannion. Dear brother of Julie Mannion, Teddy Mannion and Maggi Mannion. Dear son-in-law of Mary Boyce and Kirsten (late Ed) Boyce. Dear brother-in-law of EJ (Kendra) Boyce, Charlie (Laura) Boyce, Mary Pat (Dan) Buescher, Camilla Figueroa and Natasha (Dan) Husted. Dear uncle of Kevin, McKenna, Olivia, Kelly, Joe, Lyndsey, George, Olivia, Nico and Gabe. Dear nephew, cousin and loyal friend.

Mark was a commercial real estate broker and investor for over 40 years. He was an enthusiastic tennis and paddle ball player and a pretty good golfer. Mark especially cherished his time in Charlevoix, Michigan with family and friends. He also took great pride in having the most manicured lawn in the neighborhood.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Bit Foundation (thelittlebitfoundation.org) or The Belvedere Memorial Fund c/o Charlevoix County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 718, East Jordan, MI 49727