Mrnjavac, Marko

July 21, 1935 – November 11, 2020. Beloved husband, loving father, dearest dedo (grandfather), brother, brother-in-law, step-father, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, kum, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will take place at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., on Sunday, November 15, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery (6901 MacKenzie Rd). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church, 2112 South 12th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104. (314) 771 - 0958


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
