Marla Mangogna
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Mangogna, Marla

Marla Maureen Mangogna, 78, left to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021. Born March 6, 1943, in St. Louis to Stanley Mangogna and Santa (Sirna) Mangogna, she was baptized at St. Augustine church. She attended St. Augustine School, All Saints School, Mercy High School, and St. Louis University, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Marla worked in the telecommunications industry for 45 years beginning at Southwestern Bell until her retirement from AT&T, where she led teams designing and troubleshooting systems. Her work brought her to the Pacific Northwest, and later to Kansas City, which she called home for 40 years.

Marla was passionate about her faith, her church, and her family. She volunteered on the board and committees at Holy Family Parish in Kansas City, and taught adults catechism and children in Sunday school. A season ticket holder to the Kansas City Symphony, Marla loved good food (particularly Sicilian pasta), especially when shared with friends and family.

Preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Mangogna C.M. Survivors include her son, Anthony (Cathy) Sims; her grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis, and Mia; one sister, Joan Finnegan and four brothers, Vito Mangogna, Thomas Mangogna, Stanley Mangogna and Mark Mangogna; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Services: Visitation on Thursday, June 10, 3-8:30 p.m. at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois Ave. Funeral from Kutis Friday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. to Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Cavalry Cemetery. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Vincentian Priests and Brothers, Congregation of the Mission Western Province, 13663 Rider Trail North, Earth City, MO 63045 (http://www.vincentian.org/) or Magdala Foundation (https://www.magdalafoundation.org/).



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
11
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis
4431 Lindell Blvd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
We are deeply saddened by the passing of your mother. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor, and touched many lives. Please know how extremely sorry we are for your loss. Losing a parent is one of the hardest events in ones life; hang in there. Ed & Jody Manchion
Ed and Jody Manchion
Friend
June 13, 2021
We will miss Marla´s smile and friendship and zeal for life. May you find comfort in knowing she touch many peoples lives and left an imprint on hearts that will never fade. Thinking of her family and sending prayers.
Peggy M Petersen
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a friend with Marla through work at AT&T. We enjoyed many years of friendship and going to events together. She always kept me informed of her family and grandkids and I enjoyed our time together so much. I know she loved her church and friends there.
Carolyn Smith
Friend
June 9, 2021
Marla was a family friend, I remember as a child I admired her. My greatest sympathy to her family
Stacy Prevou
Friend
June 9, 2021
Benjamin DeGonia
June 9, 2021
I was sorry to hear of the death of Marla. I miss seeing her at my church, Holy Family, in Kansas City. May the Lord grant her eternal peach and welcome her into His Kingdom. I offer my sympathy and prayers to the family.
Rita Jacobsmeyer
June 8, 2021
We crossed paths with Marla many years ago when we had the apartment above her. Then, later at Holy Family. She was always so friendly and interested in how we were doing. Such a nice lady. Sorry for your loss.
Maureen and Scott Loehr
June 8, 2021
Marla was a beautiful person and Wonderful Friend. We enjoyed Church and Exercise Classes. My sincere condolences for your loss, but Heaven´s gain
Mary Brown
Friend
June 8, 2021
