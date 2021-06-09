Mangogna, Marla

Marla Maureen Mangogna, 78, left to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021. Born March 6, 1943, in St. Louis to Stanley Mangogna and Santa (Sirna) Mangogna, she was baptized at St. Augustine church. She attended St. Augustine School, All Saints School, Mercy High School, and St. Louis University, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Marla worked in the telecommunications industry for 45 years beginning at Southwestern Bell until her retirement from AT&T, where she led teams designing and troubleshooting systems. Her work brought her to the Pacific Northwest, and later to Kansas City, which she called home for 40 years.

Marla was passionate about her faith, her church, and her family. She volunteered on the board and committees at Holy Family Parish in Kansas City, and taught adults catechism and children in Sunday school. A season ticket holder to the Kansas City Symphony, Marla loved good food (particularly Sicilian pasta), especially when shared with friends and family.

Preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Mangogna C.M. Survivors include her son, Anthony (Cathy) Sims; her grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis, and Mia; one sister, Joan Finnegan and four brothers, Vito Mangogna, Thomas Mangogna, Stanley Mangogna and Mark Mangogna; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Services: Visitation on Thursday, June 10, 3-8:30 p.m. at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois Ave. Funeral from Kutis Friday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. to Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Cavalry Cemetery. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Vincentian Priests and Brothers, Congregation of the Mission Western Province, 13663 Rider Trail North, Earth City, MO 63045 (http://www.vincentian.org/) or Magdala Foundation (https://www.magdalafoundation.org/).