Marlene Rose Gerau
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gerau, Marlene Rose

(nee Huck) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, April 3, 2022. Beloved wife of William J. Gerau; dear mother of Linda (Mark) Hausel and William Gerau; dear grandmother of Susanna Hausel and William (Abbie) Hausel; dear great-grandmother of Rhiannon, Alexa and Scarlet.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 6, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Thursday, April 7, for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
