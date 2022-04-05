Gerau, Marlene Rose

(nee Huck) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, April 3, 2022. Beloved wife of William J. Gerau; dear mother of Linda (Mark) Hausel and William Gerau; dear grandmother of Susanna Hausel and William (Abbie) Hausel; dear great-grandmother of Rhiannon, Alexa and Scarlet.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, April 6, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Thursday, April 7, for 12:00 Noon Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery.