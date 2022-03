In Loving Memory of

Marlene J. Kauffmann

February 19, 1935 - June 1, 2004

To my Beloved Marlene, even when I first met you (some 72 years ago), I

knew somehow that you would be the love of my life and that no matter how many years would go by, you would be the one I would want to be with forever. I love you with all my heart, always have, always will. Joe

Joe, Steve (Julie), Linda, Sandy and all your grandkids send their love.