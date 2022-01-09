Menu
Marlene Lefton
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Lefton, Marlene

January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Morris S. Lefton; dear mother of Evan Lefton, Michael Lefton (Debbie) and Amy Lefton; loving grandmother of Sydney, Jacob, Ellie, Sadie and Sacha Lefton; beloved daughter of the late Sidney and Florence (Besser) Miller; cherished sister of the late Donald Miller; beloved sister-in-law of Robert Lefton (late Marlene); dear aunt of Jeff (Bry), Cindy and Brad Lefton; loving great-aunt of Jessica and Katie Lefton; our dear relative and friend to many.

Even more beautiful on the inside than out, Marlene was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. For Marlene, family always came first, with chocolate and shopping a close second and third. She exuded class, elegance and grace, with a unique ability to touch everyone she met. Marlene toasted every special occasion by saying "There's a lot of love in this room," and she was always right, because she was in the room. Her warmth and smile will never be forgotten.

Services: Funeral service Monday, January 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road with private interment to follow. Please use the South Entrance (Sanctuary Entrance.) The funeral service also will be available via Live Stream; please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions in Marlene's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Congregation Shaare Emeth
11645 Ladue Road, MO
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
available via Live Stream; please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com
MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, Evan, and Amy, you have my deepest sympathy. She was a wonderful person. May she Rest In Peace.
Jack Thien
Work
January 9, 2022
