My father and I are saddened to hear of Marsha's passing. Marsha was a wonderful caretaker to my mother, Mary Gocke. She became a friend to our family and was so kind to my mother.
Mary Stringer
Friend
January 9, 2022
To the Hummel family near and far, I extend my condolences. I was fortunate to grow up with Jack and have Aunt Marsha to be in my life through our church community at Saint Clare. She was a kind woman who always had that love and joy for family. On game days where the team would get an earful from Coach Jeff after a less than stellar performance, Marsha would always be there after with words of encouragement. She will be missed.
John Conlon
Friend
January 5, 2022
My sincere condolences to all of Marsha’s family. We were next door neighbors for over 30 years and it is hard to imagine looking in her yard and not seeing her and CJ out there. She was such a sweet person and always ready to help with anything. I will certainly miss her.
Liz Dinnin
Friend
January 5, 2022
Marsha was a good and kind person and even a better friend. I worked with Marsha in the OR at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was a fantastic nurse and was the ultimate patient advocate. I have great memories of our trips to Flordia, sailing on the lake in Cuba, our many conversations and our friendship. Marsha, you will be missed, my friend. My heart goes out to her family.
Terri Thalhammer
Friend
January 2, 2022
There are so many memories of my cousin Marsha: hanging out as kids during family visits, her love for Chipper and CJ, and she loved the lake house. I admired her devotion to her faith. She wil be missed. May she Rest In Peace.
Toni Larsen
Family
January 2, 2022
I worked with Marsha for many years at Missouri Baptist. She was always kind. She was a good friend. When my daughter and Laura and Andrew were young we did things together. She shared her love for Cuba sailing. She will be missed.
Nancy Turner
January 2, 2022
I worked with Marsha at Missouri Baptist in the OR. She was always pleasant and kind and considered her a friend. We worked many hours in Neuro. together. God comfort your hearts.
Sharon Kruchowski
Coworker
January 1, 2022
Enjoyed working with Marsha many years ago at Mo Bap. RIP Marsha and my condolences to her family.
Debbie Casaletto (Casagrande)
Friend
January 1, 2022
Sorry to hear of Marshas passing. Loved her smile. She was a good nurse! Rest in Peace, Marsha.
JoAnn Workman
Friend
January 1, 2022
I worked with Marsha yrs ago at MO Bap. What a great person she was. She will be missed.
Jean Dixon/ Boyer
Friend
January 1, 2022
One of my favorite cousins! Marsha had a sweet, easy personality and always had time to visit with you. Reminded me of uncle Anthony every time I saw her, especially her laugh...She will be missed greatly.
Eva Hummel-Jones
Family
December 30, 2021
We enjoyed visiting back and forth over the years. Julius has a lot of cousins. Marsha was a favorite. We are home bound now and she has passed on. May she rest in peace.
Julius and Betty Jo Hummel
Family
December 29, 2021
We were raised on the same street as the Hummel's. Prior to my dad passing, we would run into Marsha frequently as we were out walking. She always stopped what she was doing and talked with us. Her family, like ours, was one of the few originals on the street. We are very saddened to hear about her passing. Sending peace to all of her family.
Gee Stanton-Vigna
Neighbor
December 28, 2021
Marsha was a very kind and loving cousin to me. She always enjoyed several visits with Marilyn and I in Atlanta. She reciprocated by having us as guests in her home many times. She also shared her lake home in Cuba when we came to visit. She was easy to laugh and shared many stories about the Bell and Hummel family. May her dear soul rest in peace with Jesus.