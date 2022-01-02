To the Hummel family near and far, I extend my condolences. I was fortunate to grow up with Jack and have Aunt Marsha to be in my life through our church community at Saint Clare. She was a kind woman who always had that love and joy for family. On game days where the team would get an earful from Coach Jeff after a less than stellar performance, Marsha would always be there after with words of encouragement. She will be missed.

John Conlon Friend January 5, 2022