Haynes III, Marshall Ferguson

Marshall Ferguson Haynes III "Beau", 66, of Gray Summit, died September 4, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. Born June 7, 1955 in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Jean Medley and Marshall Ferguson Haynes II. He attended Berkeley High School in Berkeley, Missouri and joined the Marines Corps after high school. He is survived by four daughters and one son: Jason (Vanessa) Prater of Ashland City, Tennessee; Lacey Tate of St. Louis, Missouri; Ellen (William) Spivey of Indian Mound, Tennessee; Annie (Don) Warmbrodt of Glendale, Missouri; and Ashley Haynes of Pacific, Missouri. He is survived by his sisters: Marsha Morland; Virginia (Ed) Johnson; Erma Winters; Tina (Bobby) Raglin; Cheri Haynes and two brothers: Russell (Loretta) Haynes and Jonny (Tina) Haynes. He is survived by his sisters-in-law: Linda (Bob) Baumhoegger, Tammy Piper, and Donna Rinehart. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Medley and father Marshall Ferguson Haynes II, mother-in-law Sandra Sanderson, father-in-law Brad Meyers, son Bradley Haynes, grandson Javon Traughber and brothers-in-laws: Kenny Winters and Tim Rinehart.

Services: Visitation will be held at Michel Funeral Home from 4-8 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 at First Assembly of God Gray Summit. Burial will be at Brush Creek Cemetery in Villa Ridge, Missouri.