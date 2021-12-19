DeRoy, Martha Angelic

of Maryland Heights, MO, transitioned peacefully at St. John's Mercy Hospital on Friday, December 10, 2021, after a short illness. Born on December 18, 1927, in Saint Louis, MO where she resided her entire life.

Martha married the love of her life John Henry DeRoy on June 4th, 1949 and remained married until his passing February 7, 2007. She was a devoted wife, mother, retiree, and homemaker who loved her family, friends, cooking, quilting, needle pointing, camping, travel, and a fan of all professional Saint Louis sports teams.

She is preceded in death by her husband John, stepfather James Hamilton and mother Nova (Kunkleman) Hamilton, brother Roger Meroney, father Clifton Meroney, father-in-law James DeRoy and mother-in-law Sophia DeRoy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her four sons John Robert DeRoy, Ronald James DeRoy, Michael Lee DeRoy, Dennis Paul DeRoy and daughter Karen Ann (Fingers) DeRoy. Her grandchildren Elliott and wife Jennifer DeRoy, Aron and wife Lindsey DeRoy, Ashley DeRoy, Collin DeRoy, Caitlin DeRoy, Jason Fingers, Sean Fingers and her great grandchildren Adalynn DeRoy, Aron Jacob DeRoy, Landon DeRoy, Lillian DeRoy, and Gavin DeRoy. Included is also her dear friend Peggy Crowe and many other friends and family.

Loved ones, family, and friends, mourn not for me. I loved you all, you know. You also knew my suffering life, twas Jesus willed it so, I'm resting now with Jesus. There's no fainting spells or pain and when your journey here is done, I'll meet you all again.

Services: Visitation will be at Alexander Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21,2021 from 5-7p.m. Mass will be held at 11a.m. on December 22nd at Holy Spirit Parrish Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Procession to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial at 12:45p.m.