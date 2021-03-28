Durham-Olley, Martha Ellen

Born in Christopher, IL on June 25, 1951, Marty died in St. Louis on March 25, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was in the comfort of her own home with loving husband Anthony Olley and loyal dog Scout by her side.

As a child, she had a sweet disposition and a natural talent for gymnastics. As a teenager, she loved nothing more than "shaking a tail feather" on the dance floor.

A graduate of Clayton High School (Class of '69), Marty attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. She then earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Her early adult years were spent in various locales (Miami, FL, Manhattan, NY, Evergreen, CO), where she worked in a corporate administration capacity. She and Tony later chose to return to St. Louis, to be nearer her aging parents. Upon relocating to St. Louis, Marty's employment was centered on further application of her academic qualifications, working as a Behavior Analyst for Best Abilities, LLC.

We shall always remember Marty's skill at hosting large Holiday gatherings at her home with lots of terrific food, drink and laughter. Great times shared by a loving family.

Marty was preceded in death by her father G. Robert Durham. She is survived by her mother Kathleen Durham, husband Anthony Olley, siblings Michael (Judy) Durham, Mary Vassar, Mark (Patti) Durham, Matt (Darcy) Durham and all of the Durham nieces and nephews: Leigh, Nora, Allison, Shawn, Kelly, Colin, Candace, Connor, Cooper and Sophie.

Per her request, there will be no public memorial service for Marty. Donations can be made to www.strayrescue.org