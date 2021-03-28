Menu
Martha Ellen Durham-Olley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clayton High School

Durham-Olley, Martha Ellen

Born in Christopher, IL on June 25, 1951, Marty died in St. Louis on March 25, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was in the comfort of her own home with loving husband Anthony Olley and loyal dog Scout by her side.

As a child, she had a sweet disposition and a natural talent for gymnastics. As a teenager, she loved nothing more than "shaking a tail feather" on the dance floor.

A graduate of Clayton High School (Class of '69), Marty attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. She then earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Her early adult years were spent in various locales (Miami, FL, Manhattan, NY, Evergreen, CO), where she worked in a corporate administration capacity. She and Tony later chose to return to St. Louis, to be nearer her aging parents. Upon relocating to St. Louis, Marty's employment was centered on further application of her academic qualifications, working as a Behavior Analyst for Best Abilities, LLC.

We shall always remember Marty's skill at hosting large Holiday gatherings at her home with lots of terrific food, drink and laughter. Great times shared by a loving family.

Marty was preceded in death by her father G. Robert Durham. She is survived by her mother Kathleen Durham, husband Anthony Olley, siblings Michael (Judy) Durham, Mary Vassar, Mark (Patti) Durham, Matt (Darcy) Durham and all of the Durham nieces and nephews: Leigh, Nora, Allison, Shawn, Kelly, Colin, Candace, Connor, Cooper and Sophie.

Per her request, there will be no public memorial service for Marty. Donations can be made to www.strayrescue.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Marty was my son´s behaviorist for over a year. We became friends. I´m so sorry she had to go through cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and dog.
Renee Lurie
May 7, 2021
Feel my prayers and heartfelt condolences to Marty´s family. Marty made our world so bright and made a difference. I pray that she watches over my son Grant and all her students.
Susan Knasel
April 9, 2021
Cindy Harper and Kelly Waller
April 2, 2021
Wonderful Marty. Such a big heart. Sweet soul. Fly free dear girl!
Riha Rothberg
March 31, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Marty´s passing. I have very fond memories of spending time at Lake Forest. My thoughts and prayers are with you Mary and your family during this difficult time. You have my deepest and sincere sympathy. Sending you love and peace.
Candy Caciolo
March 31, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss!I worked at SSD with Marty and she was always so much fun! Tony your in my prayers.
Leslee Rubin
March 29, 2021
We are so saddened with the news of Marty´s passing. Tony you are in our prayers
Cindy and Scott Harper
March 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss Tony. You and Marty are in our thoughts and prayers.
Matt Schutte
March 29, 2021
