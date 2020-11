Hinck, Martha "Marty"

(nee Peterson) Entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wally Hinck; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visit. November 7, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois Ave.) Inurnment Our Redeemer Cemetery.