Martha Jean "Marty" Jensen
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home - Godfrey
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL

Jensen, Martha "Marty" Jean

Martha "Marty" Jean (Collins) Jensen, 95 of Alton, passed away at home Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Marty was born in St. Louis on September 1, 1926, the daughter of Frederick and Noncy (Shelby) Collins. In 1949, she married George Albert Jensen. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Marty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman of great faith and was a longtime member of Pilgrim Congregation Church in St. Louis and College Avenue Presbyterian in Alton. She was a philanthropist and tireless volunteer. She volunteered for the Metropolitan Church Federation in St Louis, Washington University, and the Caravan Shop. She was on the board of Family Services and a member of Alton Community Service League. Along with her husband, Marty was a civil rights activist. She started the first integrated Brownie troop in St. Louis. She was a world traveler who went on 2 safaris and has been to 6 of the 7 continents. She was an athlete who played basketball at Harris-Stowe State University and was an avid swimmer. She was also a beautiful ballroom dancer.

She is survived by her children, Noncy (Terry) Dooling, Georgia Jensen Bland, PhD, and Pete (Abigail) Jensen; 5 grandchildren, David (Erin) Dooling, Megan (Robert) Cosgriff, Bryan (Rachel Dooling, Eliza Jensen, and Eva Jensen; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Collins, and her loving canine companions.

As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In celebration of Marty's love of our precious earth, please consider planting a tree in her honor.

The family wishes Memorials be made to OSF Hospice Care at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and will be received at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, or can be mailed to OSF Foundation, One Saint Anthony's Way, Alton, IL 62002.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home - Godfrey
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judith Roth
October 19, 2021
What a lovely lady!! Enjoyed knowing her. Attended CAPC with Marty. She will be missed. Prayers to the family.
Jean Day
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dear Noncy, I'm so sorry about your Mom--she was a great lady! You and all your family are in our prayers! Sr. M. Anastasia and all the Sisters and Staff of OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.
Sr. M. Anastasia
October 2, 2021
Marty was a special friend of our family. She especially took a great interest in our oldest granddaughter . Marty called her "my buddy". She will be 26 next month. She will be remembered as a fun loving , very learned and generous lady.
George and Lynna Humbert
Other
October 1, 2021
Martha was such a lovely lady. Always happy and enjoyed visiting with her in the Orthopedic office. Sincere condolences to her family.
Martha R Schroeder
October 1, 2021
