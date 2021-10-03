Jensen, Martha "Marty" Jean

Martha "Marty" Jean (Collins) Jensen, 95 of Alton, passed away at home Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Marty was born in St. Louis on September 1, 1926, the daughter of Frederick and Noncy (Shelby) Collins. In 1949, she married George Albert Jensen. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Marty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman of great faith and was a longtime member of Pilgrim Congregation Church in St. Louis and College Avenue Presbyterian in Alton. She was a philanthropist and tireless volunteer. She volunteered for the Metropolitan Church Federation in St Louis, Washington University, and the Caravan Shop. She was on the board of Family Services and a member of Alton Community Service League. Along with her husband, Marty was a civil rights activist. She started the first integrated Brownie troop in St. Louis. She was a world traveler who went on 2 safaris and has been to 6 of the 7 continents. She was an athlete who played basketball at Harris-Stowe State University and was an avid swimmer. She was also a beautiful ballroom dancer.

She is survived by her children, Noncy (Terry) Dooling, Georgia Jensen Bland, PhD, and Pete (Abigail) Jensen; 5 grandchildren, David (Erin) Dooling, Megan (Robert) Cosgriff, Bryan (Rachel Dooling, Eliza Jensen, and Eva Jensen; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Collins, and her loving canine companions.

As per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In celebration of Marty's love of our precious earth, please consider planting a tree in her honor.

The family wishes Memorials be made to OSF Hospice Care at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and will be received at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, or can be mailed to OSF Foundation, One Saint Anthony's Way, Alton, IL 62002.