King, Martha A.

(nee Conley) Sun., Oct. 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James H. King; loving mother of Tim (Sandy) and Gregg (Jill) King; best grandma of Ashleigh (Bobby), Kolby (Jamie), Kaleb (fiancee Madison), Keaton and Kolin; great-grandma of Theodore, William, Kolby Jr., Evelyn and Maverick; dear sister-in-law of Peggy Hassel.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, October 12, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery.