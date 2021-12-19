Menu
Martha "Colette" Wainwright
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Wainwright, Martha "Colette"

On 12/15/2021, Colette's spirit transcended this earth into the heavenly realms.

Colette was born on August 25, 1972 in Town and Country, Missouri. She is admired immensely for her unique passions, multiple talents, and world travels. Colette completed her culinary degree at L' Ecole Culinaire followed by an undergraduate degree in Film at Stephens College. From there she fulfilled a lifetime dream to work in law enforcement, completing the St. Louis Police Academy and serving her community as a police officer at the Webster Groves Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Force.

As a child, Colette was a pre-Olympian gymnast whose love for athletics stayed with her into adulthood. She pursued work as a personal trainer and was an avid sports enthusiast. She completed a series of ultra-marathons, extreme sports events, and outdoor adventures all considered her crowning achievements.

Her love for the arts included playing the drums, acting, and painting, and a pursuit as a comedian. In her later years, her growing love for all animals, especially her dogs, inspired new dreams of becoming an alpaca farmer.

Motherhood however, is where her heart will always remain. Colette's nurturing energy soothed and restored the souls of so many.

She will be remembered for her loving kindness, and for the joy she generously bestowed upon our lives. May we be forever inspired by her zest for life.

Colette is survived by her loving spouse, Marc Godeker, and her three children, Maya Grice (New York, NY), Malachi Grice (Daegu, South Korea), and Conan Godeker (Kirkwood, Missouri). She also leaves behind her parents, Martha 'Molly' Wainwright and Arthur Donald Wainwright, along with her siblings, brother, William Wainwright and sister, Katherine Sall, and her beloved dogs Dyno, Happy, Gypsy King, and her spirit dog, Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, Colette's family asks that donations be made to The BackStoppers www.backstoppers.org

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood, MO 63122. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood
Dec
22
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood
100 E. Adams Ave., Kirkwood
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Colette was the first security guard I met when I started at Anheuser-Busch, and was always so quick to say good morning to anyone and everyone. I told her that with a last name like Wainwright, she must be pretty popular around here, and that started up a lengthy conversation about my love for the Cardinals, and why I moved here. I always hoped she would be the guard sitting at the desk in the morning when I came so I could talk to her. Even though I only knew Colette in passing at the brewery for a few months, I will miss seeing her beautiful face.
Maddy Severson
Work
December 20, 2021
Terribly saddened by the loss of your mother.
Maggie Menefee
Family
December 20, 2021
