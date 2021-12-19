Wainwright, Martha "Colette"

On 12/15/2021, Colette's spirit transcended this earth into the heavenly realms.

Colette was born on August 25, 1972 in Town and Country, Missouri. She is admired immensely for her unique passions, multiple talents, and world travels. Colette completed her culinary degree at L' Ecole Culinaire followed by an undergraduate degree in Film at Stephens College. From there she fulfilled a lifetime dream to work in law enforcement, completing the St. Louis Police Academy and serving her community as a police officer at the Webster Groves Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Force.

As a child, Colette was a pre-Olympian gymnast whose love for athletics stayed with her into adulthood. She pursued work as a personal trainer and was an avid sports enthusiast. She completed a series of ultra-marathons, extreme sports events, and outdoor adventures all considered her crowning achievements.

Her love for the arts included playing the drums, acting, and painting, and a pursuit as a comedian. In her later years, her growing love for all animals, especially her dogs, inspired new dreams of becoming an alpaca farmer.

Motherhood however, is where her heart will always remain. Colette's nurturing energy soothed and restored the souls of so many.

She will be remembered for her loving kindness, and for the joy she generously bestowed upon our lives. May we be forever inspired by her zest for life.

Colette is survived by her loving spouse, Marc Godeker, and her three children, Maya Grice (New York, NY), Malachi Grice (Daegu, South Korea), and Conan Godeker (Kirkwood, Missouri). She also leaves behind her parents, Martha 'Molly' Wainwright and Arthur Donald Wainwright, along with her siblings, brother, William Wainwright and sister, Katherine Sall, and her beloved dogs Dyno, Happy, Gypsy King, and her spirit dog, Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, Colette's family asks that donations be made to The BackStoppers www.backstoppers.org

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood, MO 63122. www.boppchapel.com