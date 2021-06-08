Menu
Martin M. Green
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Green, Martin M.

June 12, 1931 – June 5, 2021

Beloved son of the late Harry and Rose Greenberg; dear brother of the late Maurine Rubin (late Mahlon Rubin); cherished uncle of Lawrence (Kathy Lobonc), Richard, and Kenneth Rubin (Jane Tzinberg).

Collegiate athlete, Air Force veteran, prominent lawyer, and storyteller par excellence, he will be missed by his family and legions of friends and admirers, including longtime assistant Debbie Mann, and longtime friend Penney Poole.

Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for funeral

arrangements. Contributions to the charity of your choice.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
First met Martin when he was with F.Lee Bailey in Circuit Court in Clayton. Great lawyers and gentlemen!
Jim O'Herin
Friend
June 8, 2021
My very first "real job" was at Anderson, Green, Fortus and Lander. Although I worked directly for Ed Lander, I got to know Martin Green as well. He was a hardworking good guy and lawyer. My deepest sympathies to all his family
Maureen (Madden) Roth
Work
June 8, 2021
