Green, Martin M.

June 12, 1931 – June 5, 2021

Beloved son of the late Harry and Rose Greenberg; dear brother of the late Maurine Rubin (late Mahlon Rubin); cherished uncle of Lawrence (Kathy Lobonc), Richard, and Kenneth Rubin (Jane Tzinberg).

Collegiate athlete, Air Force veteran, prominent lawyer, and storyteller par excellence, he will be missed by his family and legions of friends and admirers, including longtime assistant Debbie Mann, and longtime friend Penney Poole.

Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for funeral

arrangements. Contributions to the charity of your choice.

