Neeb, Martin John

Martin John Neeb was born to Severa and Martin Neeb on August 16, 1933, in Austin TX. He married Barbara (Brauer) in 1956. They have three children, Douglas (Tammy), John (Michelle), and Kristina and nine grandchildren all over the country. Martin earned his Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary while broadcasting for the "Preachers" basketball team on KFUO radio. After graduation and his ordination, he served a vicarage in Inglewood CA. He taught at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest IL while earning his Ph.D. in Communications from Northwestern. The family moved to St. Louis where Martin was the Executive Producer of Lutheran Television, bringing national prominence to religious broadcasting, winning an Emmy award, and creating the beloved characters "Benji and Waldo" in several half-hour national specials that taught children about Jesus. Martin then lead marketing campaigns for the Franciscans and Worldwide Marriage Encounter and was recognized with a Gabriel Award. In 1981, Martin became the General Manager of KPLU-FM, then a student-run station at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma WA. Under his leadership, KPLU became a 100,000 watt station with an NPR-Jazz format, winning the station a Marconi Award for National Jazz Station of the Year in 1996. Martin retired in 2006 but not before also winning a Wilbur Award and being inducted into the Marketing and Media Hall of Fame. PLU recognized Martin's excellence by naming a newly built campus building the "Martin J. Neeb Center" as a testament to his contributions to the university. During his lifetime, Martin volunteered countless hours in his community, serving on the board of many, many local organizations. He also served as guest emcee at numerous community fundraising events. He was a mentor to an entire generation of broadcasters. He was proceeded in death by his lovely wife Barbara, and his beloved brother Larry. We hope to host a ceremony in the not too distant future where we can all be together to remember a giant of the media, of public service, of faith, and of his family. As he coined in his first broadcast nearly 70 years ago, " You can't always be a winner but you can be a good sport." In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Neeb Family Foundation or KNKX-FM (88.5).