Kleiber, Martin

Passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 surrounded by his family, at the age of 96. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Johanna Kleiber (nee Barth); loving father of Christine (the late Albert) Linnebach, Robert Kleiber and Mary (Doug) Griggs; cherished grandfather of Steven (Andrea) Linnebach, Loretta (Robert) McCoy, Amanda (Tim) Belcher, Patrick Griggs and Bridget Griggs; great-grandfather of Alexis and Regan Linnebach, Max, Joseph, Lorelei McCoy, Aubrey and Russell Belcher; our dear uncle and friend to many.

Martin loved singing and polka dancing. He sang for 60 years with a German male singing group 'The Deutcher Maennerchor.' Martin was also a member of the German Cultural Society. He was a devoted family man, with a strong work ethic. He was also a retired bricklayer, who worked most of his career for C. Rallo Company. His fun-loving nature will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's memory may be made to the German Cultural Society. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.