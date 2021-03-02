Menu
Martin Kleiber
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kleiber, Martin

Passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 surrounded by his family, at the age of 96. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Johanna Kleiber (nee Barth); loving father of Christine (the late Albert) Linnebach, Robert Kleiber and Mary (Doug) Griggs; cherished grandfather of Steven (Andrea) Linnebach, Loretta (Robert) McCoy, Amanda (Tim) Belcher, Patrick Griggs and Bridget Griggs; great-grandfather of Alexis and Regan Linnebach, Max, Joseph, Lorelei McCoy, Aubrey and Russell Belcher; our dear uncle and friend to many.

Martin loved singing and polka dancing. He sang for 60 years with a German male singing group 'The Deutcher Maennerchor.' Martin was also a member of the German Cultural Society. He was a devoted family man, with a strong work ethic. He was also a retired bricklayer, who worked most of his career for C. Rallo Company. His fun-loving nature will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's memory may be made to the German Cultural Society. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Mar
4
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
