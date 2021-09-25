Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Martin Norman Spielberg
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Spielberg, Martin Norman

September 23, 2021. Passed away peacefully at the age of 86, having spent his last few months in California with his children and grandchildren. A native of St. Louis and graduate of Washington University, Martin stayed close with his childhood friends throughout his life. He successfully owned and operated Spielberg Furniture on "The Hill", a family business started by his father Louis Spielberg over 80 years earlier. After retirement Martin spent winters in Florida, making many close friends and becoming an avid cyclist. Martin was a workout enthusiast, well known by all at the "J". He loved to laugh and be surrounded by friends and family. He will be missed by all.

Martin was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Spielberg; loving partner of Barbara Morris; devoted father and father-in-law of Laurie Rudman (Bruce), Julie Spielberg-Senet (Brad), Tammy Spielberg and Steven Spielberg (Orly); cherished grandfather of Jacob Markus and Joshua Spielberg; and dear brother of the late Albert Spielberg and the late Leonard Spielberg (late Charlotte). Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Sunday September 26 at 11:30 AM at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Service also available via Live Stream. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On Behalf of PBCSO Volunteer COP Unit 84 Floral Lakes: We are saddened to hear of the loss of Marty. He was a valued Volunteer for many years as a committed friend and neighbor. He is missed. Love to Barbara and all the family. Unit 84-Floral Lakes
Vol.Lt. Gloria Pressman
September 26, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to all of Marty´s loved ones on the loss of this good man. Friend and neighbor to so many with wonderful memories of good times in Floral Lakes.
The Floral Lakes Jewish Culture Club
September 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of Marty's passing. I knew Marty from the Jcca mens health club. Marty always had a smile on his face and a kind word. My heartfelt condolences to his family. He was a real mensch and will be missed.
TedYevelson
September 25, 2021
The "J" will never be the same. A true gentleman who always had a smile and a kind word for all.
jim cohen
Friend
September 25, 2021
