Spielberg, Martin Norman

September 23, 2021. Passed away peacefully at the age of 86, having spent his last few months in California with his children and grandchildren. A native of St. Louis and graduate of Washington University, Martin stayed close with his childhood friends throughout his life. He successfully owned and operated Spielberg Furniture on "The Hill", a family business started by his father Louis Spielberg over 80 years earlier. After retirement Martin spent winters in Florida, making many close friends and becoming an avid cyclist. Martin was a workout enthusiast, well known by all at the "J". He loved to laugh and be surrounded by friends and family. He will be missed by all.

Martin was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Spielberg; loving partner of Barbara Morris; devoted father and father-in-law of Laurie Rudman (Bruce), Julie Spielberg-Senet (Brad), Tammy Spielberg and Steven Spielberg (Orly); cherished grandfather of Jacob Markus and Joshua Spielberg; and dear brother of the late Albert Spielberg and the late Leonard Spielberg (late Charlotte). Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Sunday September 26 at 11:30 AM at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Service also available via Live Stream. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE