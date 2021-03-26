Menu
Martin S. "Marty" Yearout
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Yearout, Martin S. "Marty"

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the age of 63, surrounded by his tribe of loving friends and his amazing care team. Loving husband of Laura Conley; dear brother of Bill Yearout; dearest son of the late William and Edna Yearout (nee Beets); and survived by his one and only son, Obi, who misses him dearly.

Services: A Celebration of Marty's Life will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109. If desired, donations in Marty's name may be made to your favorite animal rescue. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved Marty and Obi. Marty was an intelligent, caring, gentle man. We will always remember him. Our sympathy to Laura and to Monique.
Tom & Barb Liebman
March 28, 2021
Was stunned to learn of Marty"s passing. He was a good sweet person. He always enjoyed my stories of his mom.
Paul Kastner
March 26, 2021
