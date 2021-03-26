Yearout, Martin S. "Marty"

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the age of 63, surrounded by his tribe of loving friends and his amazing care team. Loving husband of Laura Conley; dear brother of Bill Yearout; dearest son of the late William and Edna Yearout (nee Beets); and survived by his one and only son, Obi, who misses him dearly.

Services: A Celebration of Marty's Life will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109. If desired, donations in Marty's name may be made to your favorite animal rescue. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com