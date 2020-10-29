Tallo, Marva L.

(nee Oldham), on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Loving wife of the late Vincent Tallo; loving mother of Anthony (Deborah) Tallo and Angela (James Grunloh) Throgmorton; loving grandmother of Tristan, Dominic, Roderick, Rachel, Madeline and Olivia; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Saturday, October 31, 9:30 for 10 a.m. Mass at Mary Mother of the Church. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.