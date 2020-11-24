Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marvin Bernard Schweizer

Schweizer, Marvin Bernard

92, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on 11/25/2020. Beloved & devoted husband of the late Lois J. Schweizer (nee Pichler) for 69+ years; beloved father of the late Michael (Kate) Schweizer, Steve Schweizer, Greg (Diane) Schweizer, Mary (Todd) Wolfram & Helen (John) Csik; loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin & friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Services: Memorial mass 11/25/2020 at 10am at St. John Paul ll (formerly St. Dominic Savio) Catholic Church, (7748 Mackenzie Rd. 63123). Private inurnment at Resurrection.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.