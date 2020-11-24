Schweizer, Marvin Bernard

92, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on 11/25/2020. Beloved & devoted husband of the late Lois J. Schweizer (nee Pichler) for 69+ years; beloved father of the late Michael (Kate) Schweizer, Steve Schweizer, Greg (Diane) Schweizer, Mary (Todd) Wolfram & Helen (John) Csik; loving grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin & friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Services: Memorial mass 11/25/2020 at 10am at St. John Paul ll (formerly St. Dominic Savio) Catholic Church, (7748 Mackenzie Rd. 63123). Private inurnment at Resurrection.