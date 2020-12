Weinreich, Marvin W.

on Nov. 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles J. and Minnie J. (nee Stuenkel); dear brother of the late Charles V. Weinreich and the late Esther C. Weinreich; dear cousin and friend to many.

Marvin was a proud Army Veteran. He was a life-long vegetable gardener, together with his brother Charles, who he dearly loved. Marvin will be missed by all. Private services were held under the direction of Hoffmeister South County Chapel.