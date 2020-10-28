Berra, Mary Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Berra Jr.; loving mother of Kathi (Charlie) Combs, Jean (Jeff) Mueller, Michael (Theresa) Berra, Michele (Mike) Gerth and Paul III (Rose) Berra; dear grandmother of Maggie (Ryan), Charlie Jr., Alexandria, Colin, Maddie, Dominic, Patrick (Marissa), Molly, Mitchell, Michael Jr., Joseph, Sarina, Claire, Arianna, Mia, Maria, Paul IV, Louie and Sophia; dear great-grandmother of Connor; dear sister of Don (Joan) Berra; dear sister-in-law of John (Betty), Tom (the late Sandy) Berra, Regina (Dominic) Polizzi and the late Carl (Kathleen) Berra; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to COVID restrictions visitation will be for the family only on Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave., 63110). All are welcome to attend the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to FANA of WNY (1100 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14216) or Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.