Capellupo, Mary Ann

(nee Truesdale) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Dec. 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of John P. Capellupo, dear mother of Mark, Mona (Andrew) Sandroni, Michael (Elaine), Matt (Kelli), and Kevin (Desiree) Capellupo, dear mother-in-law, dear grandmother of Megan (Pierce), Julie, Philip, Annika, Moss, Kate (Chris), John, Sarah (Chad), Robin, Martin (Erin), Nick, Elli, Caroline, Jake, Lainey, and Cooper, and dear great-grandmother of eleven.

Mary Ann was a founding member of the Friends of the Rural Parish Workers and a board member of Our Lady's Inn. She was an active member of her parish community at St. Catherine Laboure. Mary Ann was extremely generous with her time and treasure to multiple charitable organizations.

Services: Private funeral Mass will be held Thurs., Dec. 10 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Rd., at 11 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed at https://sclparish.org. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady's Inn, Friends of the Rural Parish Workers, or Today and Tomorrow Foundation appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS