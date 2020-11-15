Schlipp, Mary Ann 'Mitzi'

(nee Przygoda) passed away into God's hands on Monday, November 9, 2020, at age 87 years young.

Beloved wife for 62 years of the late John Schlipp; loving mother of Mike Schlipp, Debbie Pedroli (David), Stan Schlipp, and Lisa Montgomery; adoring grandmother of Melanie, Mike, Matt, Christy, Missy, Christina, Robert, Jake, Stephanie, Micah, Rene, Carson, Madison, and Berkley; dear great-grandmother of 19; beloved sister of Virgie Enriquez, Evie Mazdra, and Barbie Hinton; dear aunt; and special friend to many.

Mitzi will be remembered for her kind heart, love of family, creativity, fun sense of humor, and infectious laugh and smile, not to mention her Cherry Wink and Santa cookies. She was wise and wonderful, deeply spiritual and faith-filled, and always looked on the bright side of things. She loved her church, craft and quilting clubs, life at Friendship Village, and the many dear friends she made along the way.

Services: With safety in mind, graveside services will be held at St. Paul Churchyard for immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.