Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary "Jane" Belew
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

Belew, Mary "Jane"

March 4, 2021. Survived by her husband: Dr. Joe Belew; Children: Dr. Mark E. Belew, Cynthia J. Swanson, Taina R. Heimer; Grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Belew, Jennifer L. Belew, Wendy J. Pollard, Erik W. Swanson, Alexis M. Heimer, Benjamin J. Heimer; Great-Grandchildren: Jackson R. Jones, James Z. Pollard, Nicole J. Pollard.

She was a member of Green Trails United Methodist Church.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9th from 12:30 to 1:30, with funeral ceremony at 1:30 at Bellerive Garden's Cemetery Chapel. Entombment Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke's Hospital. www.valhallafunerals.net



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bellerive Garden Indoor Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road, Creve, MO
Mar
9
Service
1:30p.m.
Bellerive Garden Indoor Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road, Creve, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jane was a neighbor of ours in Baywood. She was a kind and thoughtful lady. Prayers for Joe and her family. Bob and Ro
Rosina Margiotta
Neighbor
March 8, 2021
A real shock What a great person and fun loving lady. She will be missed by so many Our love to Joe and her family.
David Gearhart
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I have many good memories of our dinners together in Naples, Florida.
Carol Glarner
March 7, 2021
Wonderful Lady...so sorry to hear of her passing...
Blanche Melter
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results