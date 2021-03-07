Belew, Mary "Jane"

March 4, 2021. Survived by her husband: Dr. Joe Belew; Children: Dr. Mark E. Belew, Cynthia J. Swanson, Taina R. Heimer; Grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Belew, Jennifer L. Belew, Wendy J. Pollard, Erik W. Swanson, Alexis M. Heimer, Benjamin J. Heimer; Great-Grandchildren: Jackson R. Jones, James Z. Pollard, Nicole J. Pollard.

She was a member of Green Trails United Methodist Church.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9th from 12:30 to 1:30, with funeral ceremony at 1:30 at Bellerive Garden's Cemetery Chapel. Entombment Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke's Hospital. www.valhallafunerals.net