Belford, Mary

Mary Belford, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She is survived by son Robert, daughter-in-law Erin, daughter Jamie, son-in-law Brent, and six grandchildren - Ezekiel, Tyler, Paxx, Victoria, Freya, and Casper.

Services: An informal gathering will be held at her home on October 9, 12 p.m.