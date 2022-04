Benne, Mary

Passed away due to illness on September 26th, 2021. She leaves behind two children, Heather (John) McClantoc and Gregory (Andrea) Benne; and grandchildren, Autumn, Donovan, and Jeffrey. The family asks that donations be made to the Diabetes Association. Service is October 1, 2021 at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 10151 Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128 at 2:00 p.m.