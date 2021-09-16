Betteken, Mary J. "Jane"

(nee Reis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Betteken Jr.; loving mother of Janie (the late Timothy) Higgins and Joseph C. (Patricia) Betteken III; proud grandmother of Jonathan and Patrick Higgins, Joey, Michael and Jeffrey Betteken; dear sister of Genevieve Zimmer and the late Val "Bud" Reis. Our dearest sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Church (11910 Eddie and Park, 63126) on Fri, 9/17, from 9am until funeral Mass at 10am. Int at Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Special Olympics apprec. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.