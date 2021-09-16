Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary J. "Jane" Betteken
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Betteken, Mary J. "Jane"

(nee Reis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Betteken Jr.; loving mother of Janie (the late Timothy) Higgins and Joseph C. (Patricia) Betteken III; proud grandmother of Jonathan and Patrick Higgins, Joey, Michael and Jeffrey Betteken; dear sister of Genevieve Zimmer and the late Val "Bud" Reis. Our dearest sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Church (11910 Eddie and Park, 63126) on Fri, 9/17, from 9am until funeral Mass at 10am. Int at Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Special Olympics apprec. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Church
11910 Eddie and Park, MO
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Church
11910 Eddie and Park, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I believe my parents, Jack and Julia Dallas, were friends with your parents when they lived in Little Rock. I remember my mom visiting with Mrs Betteken when she would visit Menon St Louis. Sorry to hear of her passing. Both my parents have passed too. Jeanenne Dallas
Jeanenne Dallas
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results