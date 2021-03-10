Menu
Mary E. "Dolly" Bischoff

Bischoff, Mary E. "Dolly"

fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the age of 57. She was St. Louis born and a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and St. Louis University. Known as Dolly, she was preceded in death by her parents Eugene R. Bischoff and Marilyn Cade Bischoff. She is survived by her five siblings: Diane Heck (Ralph), William Bischoff (Deborah), Robert Bischoff (Nancy), Michael Bischoff and James Bischoff. Beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews Jack Heck; Ashlee Bischoff; Ben and Elizabeth Bischoff; James, Jacque, and John Bischoff; and the late Ralph, Daniel, and Arthur Heck. She is also survived by many aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

Dolly worked for over 20 years at Byron Cade, her family's business that was well-known and well-respected as St.Louis' premier provider of fine gifts.

Dolly was the always the portrait of grace and class; she lived a full life and especially loved tennis, travel, family, and her St. Joe friends.

Services: Visitation will be March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Genevieve du Bois with funeral Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph's Academy or the charity of your choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods, MO
Missing you, Dolly, at our 40th high school reunion. Peace, my friend.
Zoe dePenaloza
Family
October 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. (Mary would stop by to see her Dad and Bob play in the Shaw Park softball league after tennis.)
John Lowe
March 21, 2021
Family of June C Smoot
March 11, 2021
Dolly was such a wonderful woman and friend Will miss her
allan r Belliveau
March 11, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Dolly´s passing. We send our heartfelt love and peace to your family. You are all in our prayers. Your family has always been very special to us.
Betsy Gunn Carlsen
March 10, 2021
I only knew her as Dolly and only through the tennis community, but she always was a picture of grace, dignity, and positivity. I will very much miss seeing her smiling face on the St Louis tennis courts. My deepest condolences to the Bischoff family.
Phil Kammann
March 10, 2021
Dolly and I were friends through tennis. She was a great competitor! She was an amazing hostess and friend. She will be sorely missed. Peace to your family during this difficult time.
Michelle Kitchens
March 10, 2021
Dear Diane, William, Bob, Michael, and Jim, I knew this would happen, but still, I am heartbroken. My late husband Brian, our children Andrew and Alexander moved into the house next to Dolly's in 1995, right before Andy started Kindergarten at Bristol Elementary. Dolly had such a passion for gardening. She had high standards and worked hard to keep that beautiful space impeccable, making it a tough act to follow... She also had a great heart. She brought me homemade smoothies when I too battled cancer several years ago. She was one of the great "Oak Haven Avenue neighbors" in this "time of COVID-19". Please know that Andy, Alex and I are remembering you in our prayers. We will never forget Dolly. With deepest sympathy, -- Anne-Sophie , with Andrew and Alex
Anne-Sophie Blank
March 10, 2021
I met Dolly via tennis just a few years ago. I was immediately struck by how inclusive, gracious and kind she was. Even when she was already feeling unwell she went out of her way to make others feel comfortable. At the outdoor tennis pot-luck gatherings Dolly would host she would offer me the job of bringing a fruit/cheese wheel. Dolly (and so many of her friends) could whip up incredible dishes, but Dolly understood my comfort level and always made a big deal out of whatever fruit tray I brought. That's just one example. I'm so sorry for your family's loss. Dolly was amazing and will be greatly missed.
Florence Streeter
March 10, 2021
Dolly was the first person to welcome me to the neighborhood! She taught me what she knew about gardening and helped me so much in my very first yard! It will not be the same without her! She will be so dearly missed but I will think about her for the rest of my life when I do my gardening! My deepest sympathy to her entire family!
Susan Woodall
March 10, 2021
Dear Bischoff's...so sorry to hear about Dolly's death. Lots of sadness. When my sister died, she sent the sweetest card with words of encouragement. She was such a dear gracious woman.
Ellen Murphy
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry on the loss of Dolly as she was a wonderful person and such a zest for life with such grace and dignity. I knew Dolly from her St. Joe friends and I am honored that I got to know her. Peace to her family and may she rest in peace.
Renee Struckel
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Dolly´s family and friends. I know how much she will be missed
Diane Kavanaugh
March 10, 2021
Prayers to the Bischoff family. I know how hard this was for all of you. If there is anything I can do please let me know
Mary K Meers
March 10, 2021
