Bischoff, Mary E. "Dolly"

fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the age of 57. She was St. Louis born and a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and St. Louis University. Known as Dolly, she was preceded in death by her parents Eugene R. Bischoff and Marilyn Cade Bischoff. She is survived by her five siblings: Diane Heck (Ralph), William Bischoff (Deborah), Robert Bischoff (Nancy), Michael Bischoff and James Bischoff. Beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews Jack Heck; Ashlee Bischoff; Ben and Elizabeth Bischoff; James, Jacque, and John Bischoff; and the late Ralph, Daniel, and Arthur Heck. She is also survived by many aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

Dolly worked for over 20 years at Byron Cade, her family's business that was well-known and well-respected as St.Louis' premier provider of fine gifts.

Dolly was the always the portrait of grace and class; she lived a full life and especially loved tennis, travel, family, and her St. Joe friends.

Services: Visitation will be March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Genevieve du Bois with funeral Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph's Academy or the charity of your choice.