Mary Ellen Brady

Brady, Mary Ellen

Mary will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. She was always a caring, kind, sincere, encouraging, and loving person.

Mary is survived by her husband, C.W. "Bill" Brady, sons Christopher and Joseph, daughter in-laws Megan and Shannon, 6 grandchildren Madelyn, Owen, Max, Evan, William, Wesley, her brother Bill Caulfield, sister Barbara Johnson, and aunt Judy Preis. She is preceded in death by her father James Thomas Caulfield, mother Lorraine Marie (Blattner) Caulfield, and

brother James Caulfield.

Services: A funeral Mass will be officiated at St. Clare Catholic Church on June 5th at 11:00 am.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare Catholic Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Bill, it´s been so long since we´ve seen you! So sorry to hear about Mary! Remembering Mary as a kind friend! You and your family are in our Thoughts and Prayers! God Bless all of you!
Jim and Carole Pantazi
Friend
June 9, 2021
Shae Caulfield and Selim Cumak
June 5, 2021
