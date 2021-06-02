Brady, Mary Ellen

Mary will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. She was always a caring, kind, sincere, encouraging, and loving person.

Mary is survived by her husband, C.W. "Bill" Brady, sons Christopher and Joseph, daughter in-laws Megan and Shannon, 6 grandchildren Madelyn, Owen, Max, Evan, William, Wesley, her brother Bill Caulfield, sister Barbara Johnson, and aunt Judy Preis. She is preceded in death by her father James Thomas Caulfield, mother Lorraine Marie (Blattner) Caulfield, and

brother James Caulfield.

Services: A funeral Mass will be officiated at St. Clare Catholic Church on June 5th at 11:00 am.