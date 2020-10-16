Menu
Sister Mary Brendan Block C.PP.S.

Block, Sister Mary Brendan, C.PP.S.

Sunday, May 3, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. (For details,

https://www.baue.com/obit/.)

Services: Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Assumption Parish, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366, followed by a private burial. Sharing of Memories will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the Mass. To watch a Live Stream of the Funeral visit www.assumptionbvm.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
