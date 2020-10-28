Toth, Mary C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Toth. Loving mother of Jim (Cassandra) Toth. Cherished grandmother of Jackson and Emerald Toth. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt,

cousin, friend and neighbor.

Mary was a retired registered nurse; with a joy for caring for others and will be truly missed.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. 63031. Funeral Mass Fri. 9:00 a.m. (meet at Church) at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church 1765 Charbonier Rd. 63031. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church appreciated.