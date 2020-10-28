Menu
Mary C. Toth

Toth, Mary C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Toth. Loving mother of Jim (Cassandra) Toth. Cherished grandmother of Jackson and Emerald Toth. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt,

cousin, friend and neighbor.

Mary was a retired registered nurse; with a joy for caring for others and will be truly missed.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. 63031. Funeral Mass Fri. 9:00 a.m. (meet at Church) at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church 1765 Charbonier Rd. 63031. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Oct
30
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary
