Certa, Mary Ann

(nee Kerry) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Certa; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Kerry; dear sister of George (Ann) Kerry Sr., Nancy (the late Dennis) Slay, Denise (the late Charles) Marnati and the late Joseph Kerry Jr., and late Patricia Kerry; dear aunt of George Kerry Jr., Christine (Chris) Harre, Diana Slay (Milad Shabo), Antoinette (Kevin) Lemons; dearest great-aunt of Kyle and Carly Harre, Avery Kerry, Connor and Sophia Lemons; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr. 63104, on Monday, January 17, 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in private for family only. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois.