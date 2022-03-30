Cimo, Mary Jane 'Janie'

(nee Spine) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Mariano 'Jake' Cimo; loving mother of David (Pat) Cimo, Lucille (Charles Lehnbeuter) Pounds and Nicholas Cimo; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (David) Coe, Michael and Matthew Cimo, Josey and William (Sabrina) Pounds and great-grandmother of Laura, Lydia, Caroline, Adelaide, Mauria, Cash, Caleb and Robert; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 5, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent Depaul Society at Queen of All Saints appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.