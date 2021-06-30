Devoti, Mary Patricia "Pat"

(nee Gilliland), loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 81.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, William, and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband, Bart Devoti (Wildwood, MO), her three children, Stephen (Lori) Devoti, Christine (Fred) Thurauf, Lisa (Steve) Hollander, her seven grandchildren, Holly (Jim) Kuhl, Hannah (Alex Kilby) Thurauf, Nicholas (Sarah Slane) Hollander, Sarah Hollander, Amanda Hollander, Scout Devoti, Vince Devoti, and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends. "We love you more than life itself."

Services: There will be a memorial celebration of life held in her honor at J. Devoti Trattoria, 5100 Daggett Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/pdevoti. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.