Mary Patricia "Pat" Devoti
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Devoti, Mary Patricia "Pat"

(nee Gilliland), loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 81.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, William, and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband, Bart Devoti (Wildwood, MO), her three children, Stephen (Lori) Devoti, Christine (Fred) Thurauf, Lisa (Steve) Hollander, her seven grandchildren, Holly (Jim) Kuhl, Hannah (Alex Kilby) Thurauf, Nicholas (Sarah Slane) Hollander, Sarah Hollander, Amanda Hollander, Scout Devoti, Vince Devoti, and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends. "We love you more than life itself."

Services: There will be a memorial celebration of life held in her honor at J. Devoti Trattoria, 5100 Daggett Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/pdevoti. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
J. Devoti Trattoria
5100 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Pat was a very loving and carding person She was very devoted to her job at Kidsmart especially when she was doing the binders. And when she was done she would ask if any one else needed help. Bart so sorry for your lost. Best to you and your family
Bill Brotherton
Friend
July 7, 2021
Pat was so much fun to work with as volunteers at KidSmart. I will always remember her smile and upbeat attitude. I will miss you, Pat. Rest in peace. Pat was always checking on you, Bart. You were her rock.
Lois Scoville
Friend
July 7, 2021
I’ll miss you Dear Friend. We said that we knew each other so long we couldn’t remember exactly how long. We thought it was some time in the early 60’s. We kept in touch throughout all those years. Good memories
Joan Harper
Friend
July 6, 2021
Thinking of all of you right now. I enjoyed knowing Pat.
Faye and Louie Parker
Family
July 2, 2021
A dear and wonderful friend
Chuck Havener
Work
July 2, 2021
Photos of mom, always a smile.
Christine Thurauf
Daughter
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Bart. I enjoyed Pat's company at various get togethers. My sympathy to you and to your family. Cherish the love and the memories.
Lauren Roberds
June 30, 2021
Pat was a warm, sweet, easy to get along lady. She was very eager to share her life story with me, she was very proud of her nursing career. She loves her husband Bart & her children & grandchildren. I remember she was telling me she was negotiating with Bart, she can have two glasses of wine instead of one glass during dinner. She sounded just like little girl, I thought that's very cute. I'll always remember your smile, your laugh.
Rest in Peace.

Angela Schwartz
Friend
June 30, 2021
We spent many hours at 5050Highland playing cards. Pat claimed I taught her to play bridge. I think she played better than me. Lost a great gal. She is missed already.
Pat Davies Hogan
School
June 30, 2021
Pat was one of my special friends when we were in nursing school at DePaul - class of 1960. She was always so beautiful - inside and out. My deepest sympathy to all her family.
Martha B. Dyer
School
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Pat´´s death. I was a classmate of hers at De Paul. Fortunately we were on the same bus trip a few years ago. Good memories! May she Rest In Peace.
Marydine Frankenhoff
School
June 30, 2021
Such a beautiful person, a devoted DePaul Nursing School Alumni. Never missed an opportunity to be with DePaul friends. She will be missed.
Carolyn ( Prenger) Golden
Family
June 30, 2021
Harry and I are so saddened to hear of Pat's passing. She was a wonderful lady. I have so many fond memories of all the activities we did get together... Garden club & playing canasta. She will be dearly missed, but not forgotten. Our sincerest condolences to Bart and family.
Mary Lou and Harry Barnes
Friend
June 29, 2021
I am so sorry Chris. I know that it has been difficult on your family. She sounds like a wonderful person. Sending love.
Christine Turnipseed
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry Chris. My Mom has alzheimers and I know what you have been dealing with. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Julie Welin
Friend
June 29, 2021
My condolences to Pat's family. She was a good friend and co-worker at No. Junior. She will be missed!
Lynne Schneider
Friend
June 29, 2021
